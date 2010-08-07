Lightning blamed for Rusk County fires

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

Lightning is believed to be the cause of multiple fires Friday night in Rusk County.

They ignited southeast of Henderson on County Roads 354 and 304.

The Henderson Fire Department tells KLTV 7 that as a storm blew through the area, lightning apparently struck a pair of storage tanks, igniting the oil inside.

Witnesses at the scene said that they knew of three fires that had started, but the Henderson Fire Department only confirmed that there were two.

There were no injuries, and the fires did not endanger any homes. The Eastside Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in fighting the fires.