Tyler ISD not meeting standards in math and reading - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler ISD not meeting standards in math and reading

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The annual Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) rankings have been released by the Texas Education Agency, and Tyler ISD is one of several East Texas districts that did not meet federal standards in math and reading.

The district as a whole did not meet the minimum math requirements. On the campus level, Robert E. Lee fell short in reading, John Tyler in math and reading, Boulter Middle School in math, and Bell Elementary in reading.

The district missed the minimum standard by a razor-thin margin.

"Not only did we have to meet the federal requirement, but they coupled with it the special education graduation rate from 2009," said Kim Tunnel, the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for TISD. "So it's last year's students with this year's students' performance, and because we didn't meet the required graduation rate improvement by 1.3 children, we got the rating of not meeting AYP as a district."

The district will be appealing the Bell Elementary rating because of an error in the way it was calculated.

There were other local districts that did not meet the standards, including Longview and Kilgore.

To see how your school measured up, click here.

