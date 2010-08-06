Old-fashioned molasses-butterscotch chip cookies by Mama Steph

This was Mama Steph's first recipe shared on KLTV. The recipe is one she received from an elderly woman in Arkansas in the 1990s, and she's been making them for special occasions ever since. They're fabulous!

Old-fashioned molasses-butterscotch chip cookies

Ingredients:

3 sticks of butter (don't panic; remember, this makes a LOT of cookies!)

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 cup molasses

4 1/2 cups plain flour

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

1 11-oz. package of butterscotch chips

1 or 2 cups of chopped pecans (optional)

In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, & cinnamon. Set aside.

Cream butter, sugar, eggs, and molasses in the mixing bowl of an electric mixer until very creamy.

Gradually add flour mixture to the creamed mixture until all of it is in, occasionally stopping to scrape the sides and bottom of mixer bowl. This should take no more than a minute to a minute and a half or so.

Add the butterscotch chips and pecans, if using them.

Chill dough for about three hours, if your family will allow it.

Roll dough into walnut-sized balls, place on an ungreased cookie sheet, and bake at 375 degrees for about eight minutes. This cookie lends itself well to a range of doneness: if you prefer a softer cookie, eight minutes will likely be just right. Crispy-cookie lovers might want to bake for ten minutes.

Makes about four dozen cookies. Enjoy!

"A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand. " ~Author Unknown