Troup soldier returns from Afghanistan

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

Jason Anderson of Troup has only been home once in the last three years. And he got a welcome home Thursday night that was well worth the wait.

Senior Airman Anderson landed at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Thursday, after serving two tours in Afghanistan. He's actually been living in England with his wife for the last three years, and he says this kind of welcome reminds him of why he left in the first place.

"Oh, it's awesome," Anderson said. "It's a great thing. I really appreciate everyone coming out. It makes you think about everything, and what everyone's been through."

After some time at home, Senior Airman Anderson will be headed to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.