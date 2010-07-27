Facebook stalker goes too far, woman contacts authorities

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas woman was so scared after meeting a man on Facebook that she called authorities.

Panola County authorities now have an active warrant against an Oregon man, even though he is already in jail. They say that is because he has been to Texas once, and could come back again.

Panola County Constable Kevin Lake says a woman called him after a new friend on Facebook took their relationship too far.

"He had indicated that he was wanting to come from Oregon to meet her in person, and she became scared at that point, and told him that she wasn't interested in that," explained Lake.

At that point, the woman closed her Facebook account, hoping that would end her contact with the Oregon man. It didn't.

"One way or another, he obtained her cell phone number, and began sending text messages," said Lake. "This progressed for a couple of weeks, until he did come to Texas to meet with her in person."

That is when she contacted Constable lake. Lake says he called the man in Oregon. They exchanged voice mails, and Lake says messages told him a lot about the man.

"He was infatuated with this woman and he was determined to come back to Texas," said Lake. "In fact, he told me that he respected my authority, but he had to follow his heart, and now his heart led him to jail."

He is in jail, because Lake contacted Oregon authorities, and they arrested him on parole violation. But, his felony stalking warrant is still active here in Texas because Lake says jail is the only thing that has made his attempts stop.

Constable Lake says this is a good example of what to do if you ever feel threatened online. He says authorities would rather hear your complaint and look into it, than not know about it at all.

