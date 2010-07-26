Scattered thunderstorms possible Monday, Tuesday

By Mark Scirto - bio | email

Posted by Ellen Krafve - bio | email | Twitter

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - All that remains of Bonnie Monday afternoon is a weakness in the mid levels of the atmosphere over Louisiana and portions of North East Texas. This weakness, however, will move across East Texas giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Some of the storms have already reached severe limits and more may occur during the heat of the day.

Overnight, the chances for severe storms will diminish, but not completely. These storms may once again fire up during the heat of the day Tuesday as plenty of moisture and enough instability should remain over ETX. We will begin to see the coverage of rain and potential storms diminish on Wednesday.

