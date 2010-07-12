Witnesses called in Mineola child sex ring case - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Witnesses called in Mineola child sex ring case

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The trial of Dennis Pittman, the fourth defendant in the Mineola child sex ring case, continued with Pittman's defense team calling witnesses.

Two women took the stand Monday, both of which have children who have been mentioned in connection with the case.

But, both women said they had never heard of any of the defendants in the case, and that there was no way their children could have been in the swinger's club.

One of the women also testified that her son had been interviewed by child protective services in 2005 in connection with this case.

