East Texas man arrested after stabbing in Carthage

By Taylor Hemness

An East Texas man is charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend and her son Friday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at a home on Vine Street in Carthage.

Carthage Assistant Police Chief Jim Vanover says Eric Bennett, 40, stabbed the pair with a kitchen knife. Bennett was arrested later about 45 minutes later, when he was caught trying to hide under a different house.

The names of the victims haven't been released, but the woman was flown to Tyler with multiple stab wounds. Her son was flown to Longview with one stab wound, and was expected to be released Friday night.

Bennett was in the Panola County Jail on Friday night.