East Texas woman leaves the gift of organ donation

By Bob Hallmark - bio | email

She was 26 and had everything to live for. But a complication in her pregnancy cost her life. Now, what she left behind is what her family wants East Texans to remember.

The family of Jessica Walls she was a good mother who had so much to live for.

"Jessica was a wonderful woman with a wonderful spirit a love for life and burning in her heart," said her husband Sammy Stephenson. "Her desire was to have a family and to be the best mother she could be."

Walls had complications to her second pregnancy My 24th, that endangered her life and the life of her unborn child. But she was undeterred.

"So they were both in danger, and Jessica was going to die or he was going to die," says Jessica's mother Rhonda Kurkendahl. "She says, 'Momma I'm going to tell you right now, God's got a purpose for this baby, he's a special baby,' and he is."

"She said you know I love you Sam, but our family's not done yet," Stephenson said.

She had an emergency C-Section at Good Shepherd Hospital. Her son Ethan survived.

Jessica died from a seizure due to a blood clot, and her organs were harvested for donation.

Her family says that part of her will live on in a life saved by her organ donation.

"I hope every single organ that she donates saves someone's life," Stephenson said. "Or gives them sight, allows them to live longer with their loved ones, to be with their children."

"Every moment is precious, every moment."

"Her heart was bigger than her body," Kurkendahl added.

Jessica would have turned 27 on June 5th.

Walls leaves behind her two sons. One-year-old Perrin, and two-week-old Ethan, who remains in the NICU at Good Shepherd.

The family has set up a fund to help pay for Jessica's funeral. If you'd like to help you can donate at Texas Bank under the account name of Charles Stephenson.