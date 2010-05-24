East Texan explains how shooting victim came to her seeking help - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texan explains how shooting victim came to her seeking help

UNION GROVE, TX (KLTV) -

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email
Posted by Ellen Krafve - bio | email

UNION GROVE, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas woman got an early wake-up call Monday morning from a shooting victim asking for help. It happened just after 5 a.m. in the Union Grove community of Upshur County, just off of Highway 271.

Cindy Valdez is still upset about an attack against a man she knew, and because she had to keep him alive before more help arrived.

Valdez woke at 5:15 a.m. to the sound of a man pounding on her back door. There is no window in that door, so she had to ask who it was.

"He says, 'It's Scott. Call 9-1-1! I've been shot, Cindy!'" said Valdez. "And, I opened the door, and I see him bleeding."

Valdez called 911, then brought Scott inside her home. She says she had only known him for a few months, because he had been helping her husband do some work around the house. But, Monday morning, she found herself helping him.

"They told me that I needed to apply pressure," she said. "So I got down with him and applied pressure until the ambulance got here...I just didn't want him to die. I just wanted to do everything that I could, and I prayed that he wouldn't die."

Valdez was asking Scott questions that the 911 operator had, including how it happened, and who shot him. She says that he gave the name of the person that shot him, but lost consciousness before he could give a lot of information.

Upshur County authorities are not releasing the name, but they do have persons of interest in the shooting. They also think they know why it happened.

"This is an unfortunate incident of people letting emotions getting out of hand," said Mark Moore, with the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.

Valdez says part of the reason she enjoys living in Union Grove is the peace and quiet, but after this morning, it may take a little while to feel that way again.

"When I woke up this morning, I never dreamed - this is something that I see on TV, not something I ever imagined would be a part of my life," said Valdez.

