New dress code could be implemented at John Tyler High School

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Changes could be coming to the way students are allowed to dress at John Tyler High School.

During Thursday night's school board meeting, JTHS Interim Principal Jeff Collum presented a plan for a new standardized dress code at the high school.

The new rules would include khaki pants or skirts, and polo or oxford shirts and turtlenecks. TISD spokesperson Angela Jenkins told KLTV 7 that the leadership staff at JTHS conducted surveys of parents, teachers and students on the subject. The results were positive from both the parents and teachers.

The changes could go into effect at the beginning of the 2010-11 school year, and it does not require board approval.

Also at the meeting, the school board approved the construction of a new fence that will completely encompass John Tyler High School.

The fence at the front entrance to campus will be constructed of brick and iron, but much of the fence will be chain link, and even include barb wire to deter climbing.

The fence is expected to be constructed in time for school to start in August.

