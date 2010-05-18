TISD awards Teacher of the Year honors

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

Tyler ISD is proving that that students aren't the only ones that receive honors at the end of the school year.

The district hosted it's Teacher of the Year banquet on Tuesday night, with more than two dozen teachers nominated from campuses across the district.

But only two of those teachers, Laurie Wells of Dixie Elementary, and Toby Wahl of Dogan Middle School were able to walk away with the awards.

"I've always been taught that the day you stop learning is the day you should stop teaching," said Wahl, who won the award for Secondary Teacher of the Year. "And there's not a chance you're going to do that at Dogan middle school."

"Dixie has had a lot of struggles in the last few years," said Elementary Teacher of the Year Wells. "And I feel like this is really a statement of faith that the district has in our ability to turn things around. A lot of faith in the staff, and in our children."

The winning teachers are chosen by two committees made up of school board, and other community members. Both teachers received $750 in cash, a 32 inch flat screen television, and several other awards.

