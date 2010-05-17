Piece of glass was in guacamole says family

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Sunday lunch was a little too eventful for an East Texas family after they say they found a piece of glass in a package of guacamole.
Karmyn Raney says she bought a package of Wholly Guacamole from the Super 1 Foods store on East Gentry on Saturday.
Her family had some for dinner Saturday night, but it was when her daughter asked for some for lunch on Sunday, that they made the discovery.
"She put a spoonful of the guacamole in her mouth," said Raney. "Then, there was a crunch, and she went digging in her mouth, and pulled out the shards of glass from the guacamole, and it's stained green from being in the guacamole."
Raney says she was scared at first, but her daughter was not hurt.
We spoke with Fresherized Foods, the company that makes Wholly Guacamole. They say that they have spoken to the Raney family, and been provided with a picture of the glass. The product is made in Mexico, and the plant there has a no-glass policy. They say they have never had a situation like this, but are looking into how it happened.
Brookshire's, which owns Super 1 stores, says they have removed the Wholly Guacamole product from the Super 1 store on East Gentry.
