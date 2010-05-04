East Texas veterans gearing up for trip to Washington D.C. - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas veterans gearing up for trip to Washington D.C.

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

Grocery money is going to help a group of World War II veterans take a trip they'll never forget.

Brookshire's is gearing up to send nearly forty veterans on an all-expense paid overnight trip to Washington D.C. to visit the WWII Memorial.

The grocery chain got the idea from another grocery chain in Iowa that did the same thing, and organizers her say it's going to be pretty special to watch these men see the sights in D.C.

"To actually be there with guys who some of their buddies didn't come home," said Sam Anderson, Director of Consumer and Community Relations for Brookshire's. "That will be very touching, very sobering, but also gives me great gratitude for them."

"It's awesome, because all of them have different stories," said local veteran Buster Barlow. "We all experienced different things, everyone here, you can take up volumes of books of all the stories they have."

There are no more spots open for this trip, but Brookshire's is planning another trip in the future. The grocery chain is asking the community to come out and see the group off Tuesday morning, May 10, at 6AM at the Brookshire's grocery store on Rice Road in Tyler.

    •   
