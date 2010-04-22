East Texan describes chaos on Carnival cruise ship

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

Posted by Ellen Krafve - bio | email

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Cruises are a popular vacation pick for people just looking to relax, but Wednesday, the trip was anything but relaxing for a boat full of passengers. On the way back to Galveston, a Carnival cruise liner listed dramatically to one side, creating a few minutes of panic for the passengers.

East Texas couple, John and Val Link, was on board at the time. They say they were up on the outdoor lito deck of the Carnival Cruise line Ecstasy when everything around them started to move.

"All of a sudden, everything just starts sliding down - liquor bottles, coke cans, everything, all sliding," said Val Link. "Glasses are breaking everywhere. You can hear all the glass crashing, and people are just starting to panic."

In a letter to passengers, Carnival says that the ship had to maneuver to avoid a buoy that was submerged in its path. But, the turn was strong enough to do more than break a few glasses.

"As I turned, you could literally see people just pouring out of the pool," said Link. "The boat had tilted that much. They were just sliding all across the deck."

According to reports, at least 60 passengers were injured during the maneuver, but Link says she feared much worse.

"I'm looking out the window there, and I thought, ‘We're fixing to touch the water, we're fixing to capsize!'" she said. "I'm looking around, and I thought, ‘I don't know if people are overboard.' I looked up there at that slide, and I thought about the kids, and I thought, ‘Are their kids overboard?' You just didn't know, you just didn't know."

Val Link says she is not sure if she will ever get on a cruise ship again.