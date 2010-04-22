East Texan describes chaos on Carnival cruise ship - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texan describes chaos on Carnival cruise ship

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email
Posted by Ellen Krafve - bio | email

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Cruises are a popular vacation pick for people just looking to relax, but Wednesday, the trip was anything but relaxing for a boat full of passengers. On the way back to Galveston, a Carnival cruise liner listed dramatically to one side, creating a few minutes of panic for the passengers.

East Texas couple, John and Val Link, was on board at the time. They say they were up on the outdoor lito deck of the Carnival Cruise line Ecstasy when everything around them started to move.

"All of a sudden, everything just starts sliding down - liquor bottles, coke cans, everything, all sliding," said Val Link. "Glasses are breaking everywhere. You can hear all the glass crashing, and people are just starting to panic."

In a letter to passengers, Carnival says that the ship had to maneuver to avoid a buoy that was submerged in its path. But, the turn was strong enough to do more than break a few glasses.

"As I turned, you could literally see people just pouring out of the pool," said Link. "The boat had tilted that much. They were just sliding all across the deck."

According to reports, at least 60 passengers were injured during the maneuver, but Link says she feared much worse.

"I'm looking out the window there, and I thought, ‘We're fixing to touch the water, we're fixing to capsize!'" she said. "I'm looking around, and I thought, ‘I don't know if people are overboard.' I looked up there at that slide, and I thought about the kids, and I thought, ‘Are their kids overboard?' You just didn't know, you just didn't know."

Val Link says she is not sure if she will ever get on a cruise ship again.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly