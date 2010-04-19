Father allegedly assaults infant son - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Father allegedly assaults infant son

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

Shounda Lucas was the first person to see the injured infant after Justin Gehrke allegedly smashed the baby's head against the rail of his crib.

"I opened the door, and there he lays in his arms, not breathing," Lucas said.

Shounda lives next door, and is the cousin of the baby's mother. Gehrke brought the child to her, looking for help. He told Shounda that he'd found the baby in his crib, not breathing, and helped her while she tried to resuscitate the baby.

"When i said jump, he did," Lucas said. "He did exactly what I asked him to do."

The child's mother works weekends, but met the family at the hospital. By then, Justin had told police what actually happened.

"She was shocked, disbelief, didn't know what to think," Lucas said. "I could not believe a father could do this to his own child, and then, act like nothing had happened."

Shounda is a mother too, and says that Justin would often come and play with her kids. She says no one in the family could have seen this coming.

"You know, you hear of these stories, you see them on TV and the movies," Lucas said. "You never know or think that anything would happen to your family."

Now, instead of thinking about the man they thought they knew, Shounda says the family is focusing on the baby.

"I want everyone to pray for this baby," Lucas said. "He's getting stronger, he's looking around, he recognizes voices, and he's trying to move his little head."

The baby is still at Dallas Children's Hospital. Justin Gehrke's bond was set for 50 thousand dollars on the injury to a child charge, and another one thousand dollars was added on an assault warrant that had been previously filed against him.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly