Crowd speaks up and speaks out at Tyler TEA Party - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Crowd speaks up and speaks out at Tyler TEA Party

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

There were only four speakers on the schedule at the Tyler TEA Party Thursday night, but organizers allowed people in the crowd to get up and speak their minds. Adreona Reagan, a life-long Democrat, was one of them.

"What we are about, is standing up for our God-given right, and what the constitution affords us in this country," Reagan said. "We're the only country like this in the world. And what we are doing is within the constitution. We have the right."

Some people, like Rick McCurley of Tyler, came because they're thinking about the past. 

"My father was a disabled veteran all of my life," McCurley said. "And I'd hate for him to be alive today, and to see what this country is all about."

While other crowd members are worried about the future.

"I've got a two-year-old granddaughter, and we're spending her money before she's old enough to earn it," said Barbara Benson of Edom.

More than a hundred sign-carrying, t-shirt wearing, TEA Party members roared their approval as planned and unplanned speakers spoke about the abuse they say is being done to the U.S. Constitution right now.

And one member told KLTV 7, that in a way, it's their own fault.

"I think we let things get beyond the way that we want it to be, and the way we would like for it to be," said Judy Landrum of Noonday.

The crowd saved one of its biggest ovations for David Simpson, the man who recently defeated longtime state representative Tommy Merritt in the Republican primary. He says the TEA Party is a good thing, because it guarantees politicians will be kept in check.

"I have the temptations, I have the sinful nature to make me a corrupt politician, except for the Grace of God," Simpson said. "Not only with my self-control, but with me holding me accountable, I would be just another corrupt politician. So it gives me hope that things aren't just going to continue as they have been."

KLTV also asked several members tonight about the negative reputation that the TEA Party has received across the country because of some comments and outbursts.  They all said that the TEA Party effort will not work, unless it remains a peaceful form of protest.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly