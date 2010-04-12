'The Laramie Project' is coming to Tyler

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tuesday night the Tyler Civic Theatre decided The Laramie Project will go on, as originally scheduled.

The play focuses on the death of Matthew Shepard, a gay college student who was killed in Laramie, Wyoming.

Nearly 100 Laramie supporters gathered, along with one protestor, as the board made its decision.

For theatre employees and volunteers, the gathering was an unexpected sight.

"Publicity for the theatre is great, but it's in a negative sight," said Justin Purser. "It's not the kind of publicity that would be wanted by any of us." Purser, who works at the theatre, disagrees with the board's decision.

"I think a lot of us disagree with it being staged here," he said.

Troy Carlyle, is the chair of Tyler Area Gays, the group that is sponsoring the production.

"I'm proud of the city of Tyler," Carlyle said. "It's changing. The city is becoming more understanding and accepting."

Show dates are June 17, 18 and 19. Tickets go on sale May 1st, and will be available here.

