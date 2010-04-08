Mental health evaluation ordered for Larry North

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The man charged in connection to the suspicious devices found across East Texas made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.

Larry North, 52, of Rusk County had appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love at 1:00 pm. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

His attorney, Kenneth Hawk from the Federal Defender's office, was granted a mental health evaluation on behalf of his client, to determine his competency to stand trial.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons will conduct the evaluation, and, according to his attorney, it could take several weeks. Also according to Hawk, it will almost certainly not be conducted in East Texas.

North will remain in custody until the time of his evaluation.

