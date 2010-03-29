Authorities: Man who shot girlfriend thought she was intruder - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Authorities: Man who shot girlfriend thought she was intruder

BECKVILLE, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas man is facing drug and manslaughter charges after a shooting last week. Panola County authorities say Jordan LaGrone had been using methamphetamine early Friday morning when he hid in his bedroom closet and shot a person he believed to be an intruder.

Early Friday morning, the Panola County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on County Road 266, north of Beckville.

The call came from Jordan LaGrone. He told authorities that he had shot an intruder.

"When we entered the house, we found the body of a young lady in one of the bedrooms that had a gunshot wound to her chest area, and she was deceased," said Panola County Chief Investigator, David Jetter.

That young lady was Shasta Nicole Dulany, LaGrone's girlfriend. Authorities say that LaGrone had been hiding in his bedroom closet when Dulany came in, and he fired a 12 gauge shotgun. They believe he had been doing illegal drugs before the shooting.

"According to him, they'd been partying pretty heavy for the last three or four days, and been doing a lot of methamphetamine," said Jetter.

"She had a kind word for everybody, and a big old smile," said Andrea Nation, a friend of Dulany's family.

Nation says she had known Dulany for more than five years. She says that people in the Beckville area are still in shock, but are not surprised that meth may have been a factor.

"That stuff will do it to you," said Nation. "Everybody knows in this town...and it's not the first incident we've had with this particular drug."

"The thing that I can say about methamphetamine is, if the devil ever had a disciple, it's methamphetamine because it has ruined the lives of so many of our families out here in our communities," said Jetter.

Nation says that she hopes the case will send people a message.

"The talk in town is that they hope justice is done, and I mean justice," Nation said.

Dulany had a daughter, who authorities say is with grandparents right now.

The charges against LaGrone could be upgraded later.

