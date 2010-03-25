D.A.s clash over Mineola sex ring appeal

By Taylor Hemness - bio | email

MINEOLA, TX (KLTV) - In the appeal of Patrick "Booger Red" Kelly, Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham says that Wood County D.A. Jim Wheeler is refusing to share the contents of the original grand jury investigation into the Mineola sex ring.

The 14th court of appeals in Houston, which is handling Kelly's appeal, has asked Bingham to respond to the brief filed by Wheeler. Bingham says that he can not do that without seeing the grand jury investigation that Wheeler references throughout the brief.

"The judge has already released it, according to Mr. Wheeler, so he can give it to us," said Matt Bingham, the Smith County DA. "We're willing to pay for it. We just want to have access to the same grand jury transcripts that he did. We're not asking for a whole lot, in effort to respond to it. Maybe he'll change his mind, or the court will order him to, but I just think it's only fair that if you're going to accuse somebody and base it on something, that you let them look at it."

Bingham says he has seen the grand jury investigation once last fall, but wasn't allowed to make copies. He has contacted the 14th court of appeals about the situation, and is waiting for a response.

Copyright 2010 KLTV. All rights reserved.