Tyler Rose Garden in full bloom, welcoming visitors

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tuesday was a great day to 'stop and smell the flowers" or roses as in Tyler’s case. A blue sky and a warm sun made a visit to the world famous Tyler Rose Garden a great experience for one tourist we spoke to from Lousiana.
“I think fantastic. It’s the largest roses I’ve ever seen. Very Healthy. Every color under the sun, just beautiful,” said Jean Abair from Louisiana, visiting Tyler with a group of friends.
The Rose Garden will be opened daily and is opened to the public.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.