Tyler Rose Garden in full bloom, welcoming visitors
Visitors to Tyler's rose garden (Source: KLTV/J. Chavez)
By Jeff Chavez | April 30, 2019 at 7:28 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 7:28 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tuesday was a great day to 'stop and smell the flowers" or roses as in Tyler’s case. A blue sky and a warm sun made a visit to the world famous Tyler Rose Garden a great experience for one tourist we spoke to from Lousiana.

A Tyler rose. (Source: KLTV/J. Chavez)
“I think fantastic. It’s the largest roses I’ve ever seen. Very Healthy. Every color under the sun, just beautiful,” said Jean Abair from Louisiana, visiting Tyler with a group of friends.

The Rose Garden will be opened daily and is opened to the public.

Yellow rose in the Tyler rose garden. (Source: KLTV/J.Chavez)
