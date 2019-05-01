EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day with strong to severe storms possible. This morning will start with clouds and a few sprinkles or light rain showers. Warm and humid today with south winds gusting to 20 mph at times. This afternoon, a line of strong to severe storms will most likely develop to the west and move into East Texas by late afternoon and evening. Some storms along the line could become strong to severe. Heavy rainfall along with gusty winds are likely. The threat for tornadoes is low, but can not be ruled out. The storms will move through tonight into early tomorrow, with a break in the rain tomorrow midday. By tomorrow afternoon and evening, another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move through East Texas again. Flash flooding will be a concern in some places as total rainfall amounts could exceed 4-5 inches in a few isolated areas. The chance for likely rainfall continues into Friday with a weak cold front pushing into the region. The front will sweep most of the rain out of the area early Saturday with some clearing by Saturday afternoon.