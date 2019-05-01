Families frustrated after discovering 220 grave sites relocated without notice

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW/CNN) - More than 200 caskets are being relocated at a cemetery in West Seneca, NY.
Some families of the deceased are upset they were not notified.
A collapsing creek bed put the 220 grave sites at St. Matthews Cemetery in jeopardy earlier this month.
Selvon Lemon said what really upset him, was that the cemetery never told him his late mother’s final resting place was being moved.
“Now my dad is re-living seeing his wife being dug up and removed again,” Lemon said. "Like it’s hurtful man.”
A cemetery spokesperson said St. Matthews tried a quick fix but it didn't work.
So, they had to take action and move all the buried caskets to another part of the cemetery.
Tuesday morning, more than a dozen families arrived at the cemetery with questions about their loved ones.
The president of the Forest Lawn Group of cemeteries said no graves were compromised.
"The board and I feel strongly that it’s better to move everybody and abandon this section, even though we believe the balance of the section is safe,” said Joseph Dispenza, president of the Forest Lawn Group.
A number of families said they are considering filing lawsuits.
Copyright 2019 WKBW via CNN. All rights reserved.