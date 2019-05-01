East Texas Ag News: Pros and cons of stocking channel or blue catfish in pond

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re deciding between channel or blue catfish to stock your pond, experts with Texas A&M Agrilife are listing the pros and cons to both.
Agents say both fish are suitable for East Texas ponds, but channel are sometimes more readily available to purchase and tolerate low levels of oxygen in our summer better than blue catfish.
There is no difference in taste or texture between the two, and they should grow to edible size in the same time frame.
Cooler weather is the best time to stock catfish as they will be less stressed from being handled, moved around and placed in a new pond.
Check with your favorite, local feed store for when the fish truck is delivering.
Many catfish are sold as 4 to 6-inch fingerlings. That’s about the minimum size to feed out to an edible eating-size fish by fall since most growth on catfish happens between April and October.
