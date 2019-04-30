$46,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Tyler Sprint store, police searching for suspect

RAW: Surveillance video from Tyler robbery, Part 1
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 30, 2019 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 3:20 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police say more than $46,000 worth of merchandise was stolen during a break-in at a Sprint store.

The burglary occurred about 12:45 a.m. on April 4 at the Sprint Store in the 1700 block of Troup Highway.

According to District Manager Michael McHughs, the person used a key to get into the store. McHughs said at this time they’re unsure of how the person obtained a key and that all the keys to the store are accounted for.

RAW: Surveillance video from Tyler robbery, Part 2

During the theft, video shows the suspect moving the surveillance cameras in the store.

According to a police report, merchandise taken during the theft includes Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhones, an iPad, an iWatch, a Gear S4 and $1,709.67 in cash.

Items stolen include:

  • 2 iPhone 8 devices valued at $599.99
  • 2 iPhone 8 Plus devices, valued at $849.99
  • 1 iPhoneX device, valued at $899.99
  • 2 iPad Gen 6 devices, valued at $459
  • 4 iPhone XS devices valued at $999
  • 6 iPhone XS devices valued at $1,099.99
  • 2 iWatch S4 devices valued at $499.99
  • 17 iPhone XR 64GB devices, valued at $749.99
  • 1 iPhoneXR 128GB device, valued at $799.99
  • 2 Galaxy S9 devices, valued at $599.99
  • 3 Galazy Note 9 devices, valued at $999.99
  • 1 Gear S4 Watch, valued at $379.99
  • 16 Galaxy S10E devices, valued at $749.99
  • $1,709.67 wroth of cash

The case remains under investigation by Tyler Police Department investigators.

