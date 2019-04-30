Tyler man accused of driving intoxicated in fatal March crash

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been booked into the Smith County Jail in connection with a fatal car wreck in March.
Ethan John Craft, 24, is charged with intoxicated manslaughter. He was booked into the jail on Monday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
According to Tyler police, Craft was the driver of a Jeep on March 4 and was traveling west on Loop 323 when he ran through a red light at Paluxy Drive at a high speed and crashed into a GMC Yukon, driven by Dan Rodela Gonzalez, 25. Gonzalez died a the scene.
Craft suffered serious injuries in the wreck.
