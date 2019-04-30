Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another mostly cloudy day today with gusty winds from the south and temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Rain chances are a bit higher today then they were yesterday so have the umbrella on hand. Overnight we will stay warm, in the low 70s. Tomorrow we are expecting a line of storms to come through in the early afternoon with widespread showers following behind. These showers will carry over into Thursday and will hang around all day. Friday will be mostly dominated by widespread showers. A weak cold front will come through late in the day on Friday and will slightly clear out some wet weather but there will still be rain chances for the weekend. Sunday is looking to be mostly dry. Monday showers return to East Texas. Even though we will be seeing quite a bit of wet weather over the next few days, we will stay warm every day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.