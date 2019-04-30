Traffic rerouted around damaged US 259 pedestrian bridge on Kilgore College campus

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Northbound and southbound traffic along Business U.S. Highway 259 is being rerouted around the Kilgore College campus until a pedestrian bridge that was damaged in a weekend incident is deemed safe.
The college made the announcement on its Facebook page late Monday.
The bridge, which is used by Kilgore College students and staff to cross the busy highway, was struck Saturday by an oversized semi-truck hauling a tank battery.
The incident caused significant damage to the underside of the structure.
“Until an engineering firm can professionally evaluate the bridge, TxDOT is requiring that there be no traffic on or below the bridge,” a Kilgore College Facebook post stated.
Through traffic has been shut down on Business Highway 259 between Houston Street and Crim Avenue/ Dudley Road.
“Pedestrians can cross [Highway] 259 between Brook Drive and Ross Avenue, since traffic is blocked in that area. However, they should still utilize caution when crossing. Under no circumstances should any unauthorized person be on or below the walking bridge. When the situation changes, we will inform you.”
