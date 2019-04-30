Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Senate won’t pass bill to lower penalties for marijuana

“Whatever you think about Colorado-style legalization, this isn’t it. It isn’t even a step toward it,” Moody told his colleagues on the House floor. “Mr. Patrick has been tweeting about this bill instead of giving us the courtesy of talking to us here in the House. ... Let’s vote this across the hall so they can get to work on the House’s priorities and so we can see how those priorities are respected as we consider Senate bills over here over the next few weeks.”