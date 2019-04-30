Search warrant leads to drugs, multiple arrests in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview SWAT and CODE served a search warrant resulting in the seizure of narcotics and four arrests. It happened near the intersection of Travis Avenue and Twelfth Street in south Longview.
In Longview it’s common for County Organized Drug Enforcement or CODE, to team up with SWAT to serve a search warrant, according to Longview Police Lt. Shane McCarter.
“A search warrant is issued either for a specific person, or items within the residence or the curtilage of the buildings that are there on that premise,” McCarter explained.
He said in this particular case they were looking for narcotics.
“There were narcotics that were located of different kinds and quantities that were located during the search but no arrests at this time were made on those,” McCarter said.
Which means no one was claiming the substances as theirs.
“There were four people arrested for miscellaneous warrants outside of the actual search that was there,” McCarter said.
McCarter explained that search warrant was not to find those individuals who were taken in.
“When those four individuals were identified, it showed that they did have some outstanding warrants and were arrested for those warrants,” McCarter stated.
To get those four arrests officers were cautious.
“It’s not unlikely for them to put handcuffs on everybody that’s at the location, remove them from the house, identify them at that point; do a good search or pat down depending on what they’re dealing with,” McCarter said.
And he added the operation went smoothly.
“There were no injuries. Nothing out of the norm that would occur on a search warrant.”
The narcotics taken as evidence at the location are still being investigated, and the four people under arrest could face additional charges if investigators can tie them to the drugs.
The incident was not related to a SWAT presence on Level Street in Longview on Monday.
