Reward offered for information about yellow car involved in Wood County hit and run

WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A reward is being offered following a wreck in Wood County on Tuesday.
According to Wood County Crime Stoppers, at about 12:30 on Tuesday, a small, bright yellow car was involved in a crash with a large truck on FM 1804. The person in the truck says the driver in the yellow car fled the scene, heading north on FM 1804.
The person driving the truck chased after the car, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour, but then gave up because the suspect was driving dangerously.
The yellow vehicle was last seen driving toward Highway 80 on FM 1804, or Hoard Road.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward. They are looking for any information about the yellow vehicle’s whereabouts. The car will have damage to the bumper near the license plate area, they say. Call 903-763-CASH (2274).
