East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Just a few showers today and a few more possible during the day on Tuesday. As we head into Wednesday, we are looking for a few disturbances to pass over East Texas. One in the morning and another overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Chances increase to near 70% overnight Wednesday and early on Thursday before slowly subsiding into the afternoon hours. A weak cold front is expected to pass through our area on Saturday morning keeping rain chances in the forecast. On Sunday, chances are very low but will then increase on Monday as the cold front backs into East Texas as a Warm Front. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days should range from 2.50″ to 5.00″+. The lower amounts are likely to be over Deep East Texas and the highest amounts should be over the northern sections of East Texas. We will have a chance for some strong to severe storms during the Wednesday morning to Thursday morning time frame. Gusty winds and very heavy rainfall are expected to be the greatest risk with some small hail possible and an outside chance for an isolated tornado. We will continue to update you on the next several days and changes are certainly possible. Temperatures should remain mild to warm through the period.