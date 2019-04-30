Non-profits to benefit from ‘East Texas Giving Day’ online fundraising campaign

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Dozens of non-profit organizations are joining the East Texas Communities Foundation in an 18-hour online fundraising effort Tuesday.
East Texas Giving Day is designed to raise money and awareness for local non-profits by providing a simplified way to reach new donors.
From 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 to midnight, donors can make a gift to the charity of their choice through the EastTexasGivingDay.org website.
“East Texas Giving Day is proud to support thousands of donors as they come together on one day to give to their favorite nonprofits or to new causes near to their heart," a news release stated. “We encourage you to find organizations that align with your passions and values.”
To participate, non-profits must be located in or primarily serve one of the 32 counties in East Texas and be in good standing with the IRS, according to ETCF. Those counties include: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Lamar, Leon, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Last year, ETCF says 158 area non-profits participated in East Texas Giving Day, raising $750,000.
To learn more about East Texas Giving Day or to support a charity, click here.
