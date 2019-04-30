Nacogdoches Dragons hope spring practice builds bond with new coaching staff

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - For the first time in two seasons the Nacogdoches Dragons are taking part in spring practices. The decision was an easy one to make for new Athletic Director/ head football coach Darren Allmen.
“The advantage of having it, especially new to a program gives us the ability to get on the field and move around and demonstrate the things we are talking about on film or on the board,” Allmen said. “The best way to do it is to do it yourself. It has been good. We have made progress so far.”
Almen was hired in Feburary after Bobby Reyes announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year. Allmen was most recently the Executive Athletic Director at Carroll ISD and before that he had several coaching jobs including Austin Westlake and at his Alma matter, Odessa Permian.
“It gives us a head start to a new football season," senior quarterback Jake Smith said. “Having Coach Allmen in here teaching us new stuff gives us a head start. I like the style he brings in with the discipline. It is building a bond.
Last year was an up and down year for Nacogdoches, but the team was able to make the playoffs before loosing to a tough Huntsville team in the Bi-District round.
“People have opinions on us but we are going to show them,” wide receiver Rodrick Whaley said. " I love being out here. It is still the same feeling just new plays and one day at a time."
Allmen wants to build the team and fanbase to expect great season every year. He will admit they are not there yet but he feels he has the right foundation for something special.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.