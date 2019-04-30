EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy today with a chance for a few isolated showers here and there. Most places will probably stay dry once again. Breezy south winds are expected and high temperatures will reach the mid 80s. The rain chances become likely tomorrow through the end of the week. It won’t rain all day every day, but there will be showers and thunderstorms off and on throughout the remainder of the forecast. Some storms could be strong to severe on Wednesday and heavy rainfall is likely. Expect flash flooding to be a possibility especially because the ground is already saturated from previous rain events. A weak front will move through late Friday and could keep rain chances around through the first half of the day Saturday before clearing skies on Sunday.