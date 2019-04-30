Mom charged in son’s death may have fled to Mexico, police say

(CNN) - Oklahoma police believe a mother charged in the death of her five-year-old son has fled to Mexico.
Evelyn Ortiz-Luevano was operating a rented electric scooter last week in Tulsa when her son, who was also aboard, fell off and was hit by a car.
Police say she was driving recklessly against oncoming traffic at the time - weaving between cars.
She then performed an evasive move that threw the child off the scooter.
Authorities charged her with child neglect and negligent homicide.
They are continuing to look for her in Tulsa even though they believe tips that say she left the country are correct.
The driver who hit her son is also facing charges because he was driving with a suspended license and fled the scene.
He later turned himself in to police.
