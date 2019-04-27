Lubbock woman finds her “match made in heaven” after two years on liver transplant list

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - April is National Donate Life Month, recognizing those who have given the ultimate gift through organ donation.
As the month comes to an end, one Lubbock woman has more of a reason to celebrate than ever.
After an ongoing battle with Stage 2 Liver Cancer, two years on the transplant list, and many potential donors, 20-year-old Majesty Cabarello finally found her “perfect match.”
Or, in a way, her “perfect match” found her.
In July 2018, Tori Swenson applied to be Majesty’s Living Liver Donor, and while Majesty spent months looking for a donor, Tori says she spent her time hoping she would become one.
“The surgeon asked me that, “Why?” and I told him why not. I just want to love people, and love them well, and I think that’s what love would do, ” she said.
Although Majesty and Tori had only known each other in passing at church, it didn’t take long for the duo to form a one-of-a-kind friendship.
Majesty, who is no stranger to medical care, telling Tori that her strength has inspired her during their recent appointments, and just keeps reassuring her the transplant is actually a go.
“I look at you and how you’ve just handled all the appointments and I’ve heard everyone else be like ‘those appointments are hard,’ I myself think they’re hard, and Tori just always came out of them so joyful. They were so much fun, but you really are just such an inspiration to me, so thank you,” Majesty said to her donor.
But even though she is the donor, and therefore is technically considered the “giver," Tori says what she is giving doesn’t even begin to compare to everything she’s received from both Majesty and her family, since she told them she was a match to be a living liver donor.
“This wasn’t like a sacrifice or something that I even had to do. It is something that I am so blessed to be a part of. Although I’m the “giver” here, they keep giving back to me, simply in how they’ve treated me so far. It just makes me feel like, so loved in return,” Tori said.
The liver transplant is scheduled for May 2nd.
A GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of Majesty’s recovery can be found here.
