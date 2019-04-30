Houston teen’s death not caused by fight near school, medical examiner says

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - When a 13-year-old died days after she was allegedly beaten by two classmates, her family feared it was related to the fight, but the medical examiner ruled out homicide.
Kashala Francis, 13, died due to complications of intracranial neoplasm, a brain tumor, according to the medical examiner’s report. Doctors discovered the girl’s tumor after she was hospitalized following a fight near Attucks Middle School in Houston.
The medical examiner says there were no signs of trauma, and homicide in the case has been ruled out.
Kashala’s mother, Mamie Jackson, previously expressed her belief the fight had something to do with her daughter’s death. She said even with an unknown tumor, Kashala going from a healthy young teen to critical and dying in just days didn’t make sense.
Video of the fight shows one of the girls ending it with a kick to Kashala’s head, as the 13-year-old lies on the ground, not moving.
Regardless of the cause of Kashala’s death, other parents say the situation brought an issue to light they hope will be addressed: violent fights on and just outside of campus gates.
"Whether it’s off campus or not, 10 minutes after school, before school – it’s a lot of kids here, so security should be here to make sure these kids are safe,” one parent said.
