East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON ON THURSDAY.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most all of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK for strong to severe thunderstorms during this time period. This means that there is a 15% chance of Significant Severe Weather to occur. Greatest risks appear to be very strong thunderstorm winds in excess of 60 mph along with very heavy rainfall that may total up to near 6.00″ in some locations. Some of the heaviest rainfall is likely to occur over the central portions of East Texas. We will update this as we get closer to the event. Of course, frequent lightning and some pockets of hail will be possible along with an outside chance of an isolated tornado. There will likely be two upper-level disturbances moving through our area. The first should begin shortly after Noon on Wednesday and another moving in after Midnight and moving out around Noon on Thursday. Please remain Weather Alert during this 24 hour period. The timing may change between now and the beginning of the storms, so please stay tuned. We have another chance for a few isolated storms late on Friday and very early on Saturday as a cold front passes through. Saturday afternoon through Sunday look to be okay, but then more rain moves in on Monday and Tuesday. Umbrellas at the ready and Please Stay Weather Alert!!!