Emergency preparation supplies available for Texas sales tax holiday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush are reminding Texans that they can purchase emergency preparation supplies tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday this weekend.
With the potential for severe weather approaching, the comptroller’s office suggests that this weekend’s sales tax holiday is the time to purchase emergency preparation supplies.
“While we can’t know in advance when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” said Hegar. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations. Don’t wait for disaster to strike. That the time now to get prepared.”
Qualifying emergency supplies include household batteries, flashlights, hurricane shutters, portable generators and more.
The state’s sales tax holiday runs from April 27 until the 29.
A full list of tax-exempt items can be found on the Texas Comptroller’s Office website here.
