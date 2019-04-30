East Texas Ag News: Keeping your garden bug free

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re looking at what you should keep in mind to prevent insects in your garden.
These pests are known for sneaking up and ruining a good crop of tomatoes, beans, or whatever you have growing.
As you weed and make your rounds each day, take some time to look closely at the stems and under the leaves of your vegetables for bothersome insects.
Here are some ways to prevent insects from the Texas A&M Agrilife office in Angelina County. First, you should not spray random insecticides to prevent a possible appearance of bugs. You need to identify the insects, then use the correct product to eliminate them.
The earlier you catch and treat for insects, the fewer problems you’ll have. On the other hand, fungal problems should be actively prevented with fungicides. Fungal problems are not seen until the disease is already out of hand.
For the latest local Ag news, you can always visit ETXAgNews.com.