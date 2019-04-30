DPS seeks public’s help in finding hit and run driver who struck Longview woman

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A Longview woman remained hospitalized Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.
DPS says has identified the pedestrian as Bridget Lee Scott, 38. DPS says she was hit shortly before 8:30 Sunday night on FM 2767 near Hwy 31 in Gregg County.
The preliminary investigation shows Scott was walking across FM 2767 when she was hit by a northbound white pickup which DPS says is possibly a Chevrolet..
She was taken to a Tyler hospital in critical condition. According to DPS, witnesses and video from a nearby business show a white pickup truck traveling north at about the same time Scott was struck.
The vehicle in question may have damage to the hood, windshield, front quarter panel, according to DPS.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview DPS Office at 903-758-1789 and speak to Trooper Rappold or Sergeant Thomas.
DPS is also asking area collision repair businesses to be watchful and call if a vehicle with damage described above is presented for repair. Information will remain anonymous if requested.
