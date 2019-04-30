Downtown renovations bring ‘art, inspiration’ to the City of Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - As renovations continue at the downtown Plaza Tower, the most visible aspect of the project is underway.
A safety wall has been put up as construction begins on the new storefront that will include three retail shops once completed late this summer.
Plaza Tower management saw this as an opportunity to bring some color to downtown.
Over the month of May, eight artists will transform the construction safety wall into representations of a downtown garden. Once all of the artwork is complete, there will be a social media contest to determine the winning piece of art.
In the meantime, managing member Garnett Brookshire says the lower level of the Plaza Tower will undergo its own transformation.
“We want to add three retail bays and a completely new façade,” says Brookshire. “The new storefront will be visible from the sidewalk and will include businesses that will add amenities for everyone downtown. We want it to be a dining and entertainment destination.”
Until that's done, those creating works of art outside are enjoying the experience, as they hope others will too.
"It's an amazing thing to be able to see art not just in somebody's home but to be able to walk down the road and have an experience,” says local artist, Dawn Melton.
Construction on the front of the plaza tower is expected to be finished late this summer.
