Woman pleads guilty to 2016 Kilgore Rangerette kidnapping

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A woman who was charged with kidnapping a Kilgore College Rangerette has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
Nancy Motes entered the plea Monday in a Gregg County courtroom. Motes waived her right to a jury trial. The plea comes as the result of a plea agreement.
Motes was sentenced to five years in prison on each charge and the sentences are set to run concurrently.
In December 2016, Longview police were dispatched to a robbery in progress in the 2100 block of Airline Road. Upon arriving, officers said learned Motes had allegedly entered the victim’s home and kidnapped 19-year-old Alexa Evonne Blair at gunpoint.
Police say Blair, who is the daughter of Kilgore Rangerette Director Dana Blair, was able to contact police and give them her location after escaping approximately an hour later. Police say they located Motes a short time later and placed her under arrest. She was freed after she paid a $500,000 bond.
