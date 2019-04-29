UT Tyler Police searching for ‘armed and danger’ suspect

UT Tyler Police searching for ‘armed and danger’ suspect
The University of Texas at Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Jaquavion Slaton. (Source: UT Tyler Police Dept.)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | April 29, 2019 at 8:03 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 8:11 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

According to post on the department’s Facebook page Sunday night, officers are searching for 20-year-old Jacquavion Slaton.

He is accused of a domestic violence assault involving a handgun, according to the post.

Slaton was last known to be wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the UT Tyler Police Department (903) 566-7300 or dial 9-1-1.

Additional details about the reported incident were not immediately available.

