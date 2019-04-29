UT Tyler Police searching for ‘armed and danger’ suspect

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’
According to post on the department’s Facebook page Sunday night, officers are searching for 20-year-old Jacquavion Slaton.
He is accused of a domestic violence assault involving a handgun, according to the post.
Slaton was last known to be wearing a white shirt and red shorts.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the UT Tyler Police Department (903) 566-7300 or dial 9-1-1.
Additional details about the reported incident were not immediately available.
