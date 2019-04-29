Tyler police investigator resigns after public intoxication arrest

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Tyler Police Department investigator who was arrested for public intoxication has resigned.
Online judicial records show Melinda Weaver, 32, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday by a law enforcement official with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office after a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Sunday, Weaver was released from jail on $260 bond.
Weaver has been with the department for six years. Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin confirmed Monday that she has resigned from the department.
