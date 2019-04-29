TOP 6: East Texas native Laci Kaye Booth moves forward on ‘American Idol’

HOLLYWOOD (KLTV) - Livingston native Laci Kaye Booth is one step closer to becoming the next “American Idol.”
Laci Kaye made the Top 6 following her performance of Queen’s “Love of My Life” during Sunday’s live episode. You can watch her performance in the video below.
Afterwards, the judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, raved about her performance.
“Laci, you are sparkling like the diamond we always knew you were,” Katy Perry said. “... Whether you win or win, you’ve won.”
Laci Kaye is joined in the Top 6 by fellow contestants, Laine Hardy, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Madison Vandenburg, Alejandro Aranda and Wade Cota.
Laci Kaye will perform during next Sunday’s episode.
