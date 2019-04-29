TOP 6: East Texas native Laci Kaye Booth moves forward on ‘American Idol’

Laci Kaye Booth performs during American Idol's Queen Night. (Source: American Idol)
April 29, 2019 at 1:27 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 1:27 PM

HOLLYWOOD (KLTV) - Livingston native Laci Kaye Booth is one step closer to becoming the next “American Idol.”

Laci Kaye made the Top 6 following her performance of Queen’s “Love of My Life” during Sunday’s live episode. You can watch her performance in the video below.

Laci Kaye Booth Sings "Love of my Life" - Queen Night - American Idol 2019 on ABC

You can't take Laci away from us! Welcome to the Top 6 👑

Posted by American Idol on Sunday, April 28, 2019

Afterwards, the judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, raved about her performance.

“Laci, you are sparkling like the diamond we always knew you were,” Katy Perry said. “... Whether you win or win, you’ve won.”

Laci Kaye is joined in the Top 6 by fellow contestants, Laine Hardy, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Madison Vandenburg, Alejandro Aranda and Wade Cota.

Introducing your Top 6! 👑 #AmericanIdol

Posted by American Idol on Sunday, April 28, 2019

Laci Kaye will perform during next Sunday’s episode.

