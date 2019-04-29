President Donald Trump welcomes Baylor Lady Bears basketball team to the White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLTV) - President Donald Trump welcomed the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Champions, the Baylor Lady Bears to the White House Monday.
According to Weston Lloyd, Director of Regional Communications for the White House, this marks the third championship title for the Lady Bears and their first since 2012.
Not only are the Lady Bears champions on the court, they also volunteered more than 1,500 hours throughout the city of Waco, Texas, this year.
Lloyd said the President was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Representatives Bill Flores and Louis Gohmert, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, President of Baylor University Dr. Linda Livingstone, Vice President and Director of Athletics at Baylor Mack Rhoades, and the Baylor Woman’s Head Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey.
