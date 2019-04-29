EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clouds are already increasing this morning and skies will be mostly cloudy today. A slight chance for an isolated light shower, but most places will only see a few sprinkles today. Temperatures this afternoon will still reach the lower 80s. Overcast skies continue throughout the week with rain chances gradually increasing through Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms will be likely midweek ahead of a cold front that could stall out over East Texas and keep rain chances around through Saturday. Rain could be heavy at times and severe storms can’t be ruled out especially Wednesday afternoon, so stay weather aware through the week and keep that umbrella handy!